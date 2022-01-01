Go
Epicurean Feast

Come in and enjoy!

25 Esquire Road

Popular Items

New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Spring Water$1.00
Standard Entrée Special$5.85
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Diet Coke$1.00
Chips - BBQ$1.00
Location

25 Esquire Road

North Billerica MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
