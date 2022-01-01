Go
Toast

Epicurean Feast

Come in and enjoy.

10 Glens Falls

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Diet Pepsi$1.95
Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Standard Entrée Special$5.85
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Home Fries
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
Breakfast Wrap
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Angus Burger$6.00
Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Bagel Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
See full menu

Location

10 Glens Falls

Glens Falls NY

Sunday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger

No reviews yet

Welcome friends! Satisfy your hunger with a Backdoor Burger! We offer beef, veggie & Impossible® patties. Feed the family with a Burger Bundle. Don't feel like a burger - try our Mac & Cheese, Wings or Buffalo Salad! We also have kids' meals they will love!

Rock Hill Bakehouse

No reviews yet

Delicious vegan food made from scratch … breakfasts, pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, salads and soups. Cinnamon rolls, biscotti, scones & cookies.

Mint

No reviews yet

Inspired plates, crafted potions

Common Roots Brewing Company

No reviews yet

We are excited to debut Pizza to-go as the first offering from our kitchen. We are focused on local, simple and satisfying fare that seeks to balance quality, accessibility and innovation in the same manner as we approach our beers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston