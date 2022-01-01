Go
Epicurean Feast

Classic Coke$1.00
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Classic Grilled Cheese$6.00
Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Breakfast Wrap
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
Grill Special$6.00
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
Iced Tea- Lemon$2.40
Chef Salad
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
101 Green Mountain Road

Hazleton PA

Sunday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
