Go
Toast

Epicurean Feast

Cafe

1 New Bond Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soup - Cup$1.35
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Banana
Southwestern Chicken$6.00
choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
Spring Water$1.00
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Classic Coke$1.00
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
See full menu

Location

1 New Bond Street

Worcester MA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smitty's Tavern W Boylston St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele

Foodbeat Worcester

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston