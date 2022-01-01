Go
Epicurean Feast

Come in and enjoy!

9 Townsend West

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grill Special$6.00
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Breakfast Wrap
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Soup - Cup$1.35
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
B.L.T.T.G$6.75
bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Location

9 Townsend West

Nashua NH

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
