Epicurean Feast

Open today 6:00 AM - 4:00 PM

271 Mill Road

Chelmsford, MA 01824

Popular Items

Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Classic Grilled Cheese$6.00
Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Bagel Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
Angus Burger$6.00
Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

271 Mill Road, Chelmsford MA 01824

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

