Epicurean Feast

It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Breakfast Wrap
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
Standard Entrée Special$5.85
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Sparkling Water$1.00
Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Location

21 Laurel Brook Road

Middlefield CT

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
