Epping restaurants you'll love

The Smoothie Shop
75 Railroad Ave, EPPING
|THE GREEN DREAM
Organic spinach, organic kale, organic banana, organic avocado, organic lemon juice, organic ginger, organic apple juice
|THE LEVEL UP
organic banana, organic peanut butter, Jim's organic cold brew, organic honey, organic unsweetened almond milk, organic cacao powder
|PEPPERMINT MOCHA
Organic bananas, organic cauliflower rice, organic cacao, organic hemp seed, organic cold brew, organic oat milk & organic mint extract.
We recommend adding a scoop of chocolate whey protein!
Wrap City
1 Brickyard Square, Epping
|Santa Barbara Ranch
|$8.49
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
|Bobby V’s
|$8.49
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
|Plymouth County
|$8.49
Warm turkey breast, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, toasted white wrap
DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC
175 Main Street, Epping
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$16.00
Freshly cut, pounded, breaded and fried to order cutlet. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with Penne Pasta.
|LG Create your own Pizza
|$13.00
This Pizza comes with mozzarella cheese as a topping by default.
|Garlic knots
|$6.50
Popovers At Brickyard Square
11 Brickyard Sq, Ste 23, Epping
|Popovers Black Angus Burger
|$12.99
Lettuce, tomato and onion on a griddled brioche bun; served with seasoned potato wedges. (Wedges not GF)
|Lg Greek Salad
|$13.49
Salami, tomato, crumbled feta, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion and romaine; served with our nut-free basil pesto, lemon parsley vinaigrette and a large popover
|Popovers Toasted Roast Beef
|$10.99
With horseradish aioli and cheddar cheese on toasted focaccia
The Railpenny Tavern
8 Exeter Rd, Epping
|Fried Chicken Sandwich (t.o.)
|$14.00
Napa cabbage slaw, pepper jelly, BBQ
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens, deviled egg, avocado, bacon, cheddar, ranch (*GF/*V/* VN)
|Chicken Breast
|$25.00
Local mushroom + goat cheese risotto, grilled asparagus, pan jus