Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's El Paso West
6401 South Desert Blvd
Popular Items
Location
6401 South Desert Blvd
El Paso TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Pieology 8140
Come on in and enjoy!
2Ten
2Ten is committed to providing an always welcoming experience while offering premium coffee, fresh baked pastries and delicious eats.
Los Aguachiles
Seafood Grill