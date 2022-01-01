Go
Equator Coffees Lake Merritt

175 Bay Place

Popular Items

The Habibi Latte$5.25
orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk
Latte$4.75
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Iced Latte$5.25
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
10oz Coffee$3.00
10oz filtered black coffee
16oz Coffee$3.50
16oz filtered black coffee
Cappuccino$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Location

175 Bay Place

Oakland CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
