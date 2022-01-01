Go
Equator Coffees Menlo Park

Come in and enjoy!

1 Facebook Way MPK Building 22

Popular Items

Mocha$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
The Habibi Latte$5.25
Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk
10oz Coffee$3.00
10oz filtered black coffee
Cafe Au Lait$3.50
filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice
Americano$3.75
2 shots espresso over hot water
16oz Coffee$3.50
16oz filtered black coffee
Latte$4.75
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Breakfast Frittata Sandwich$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
Turmeric Latte$5.25
espresso, milk, turmeric, ginger, black pepper & coconut oil
Iced Latte$5.25
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water

Location

1 Facebook Way MPK Building 22

Menlo Park CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

