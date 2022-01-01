Go
Equator Coffees Proof Lab

244 Shoreline Hwy

Popular Items

Americano$3.75
2 shots espresso over hot water
Iced Latte$5.25
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
Iced Matcha Latte$5.75
matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice
Butter croissant$3.75
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Espresso$3.50
2 shots espresso
Cappuccino$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
Mocha$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
16oz Coffee$3.50
16oz filtered black coffee
Latte$4.75
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
244 Shoreline Hwy

Mill Valley CA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
