Equator Coffees Roundhouse

Golden Gate Bridge Plaza

Popular Items

Breakfast Frittata Sandwich$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
The Habibi Latte$5.25
Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk
Iced Black Tea$3.75
ceylon black tea, unsweetened
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
Cappuccino$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Banana Bread$3.50
Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan$4.00
wheat free carrot banana muffin
Iced Latte$5.25
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
B.L.A.T.*$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & herbed aioli on ciabatta
Location

Golden Gate Bridge Plaza

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
No reviews yet

Presidio Bowl Grill

Mother's Day Florals

Presidio Social Club

