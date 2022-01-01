Eqwine Wine Bar Redmond
Come in and enjoy!
218 SW 4th Street
Location
218 SW 4th Street
Redmond OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Baldy's Barbeque
Family-owned BBQ joint featuring slow-smoked meats & house made sides in a casual setting.
Becerra's on 6th Bistro
Come in and enjoy our French-American Bistro!
The Double J Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Wild Ride Brewing
Come on in and enjoy!