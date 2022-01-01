Equus Restaurant | Jack's Lounge
Come on in and enjoy!
122 Sears Ave
Location
122 Sears Ave
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lou Lou Food & Drink
Come on in and enjoy!
Diamond Street Grub and Hops
Come on in and enjoy!
El Taco Luchador
Our love of tacos stems from our love of fresh ingredients, craft-fully prepared by our chefs. Every bite of our tacos, tortas, or appetizers is sure to please your taste buds. C'mon, who doesn't love tacos?
Saints Pizza
Now offering TakeOut and Curbside Pick-up of our full menu!
If you are looking to purchase a gift card, you can do so in the restaurant or online at https://www.toasttab.com/saintspizzapub/giftcards