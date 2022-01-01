Go
E.R. Bradley's Saloon

The landmark bar and restaurant on the West Palm Beach Waterfront. It's a right of passage, a place of celebrations, a place to relax. We are the city's backyard, open 365 days a year with over 30 years of history making. Come experience traditions that have become a part of our community fabric, part of our city's identity.

SEAFOOD

104 Clematis Street • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar$13.00
Romaine, Kale or Brussels / Herb Croutons/ Shaved Parmigiana
Oyster of the Day$5.00
Kisses from the Sea / Served on the half shell / cocktail sauce / mignonette sauce / saltines
Hollywood Cobb$14.00
Romaine / Bacon Bits / Tomato / Egg / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Avocado / Blue cheese Dressing
Fish Taco$20.00
Grilled or Blackened Local Catch / Cilantro cabbage slaw / Pico De Gallo / Cilantro- Avocado Sauce, Ranchro Salsa
Add Guacamole For $3
Pretzel ( Bread Service)$10.00
Classic Burger$15.00
8oz burger patty / lettuce / tomato / onions / cabbage
Add Bacon $3, Add Cheese $2
BBQ Brisket Sandwich$19.00
Kids Crispy Chicken Bites$12.00
Smoked Wahoo Dip$18.00
Local Smokehouse Wahoo dip / pickled vegetables / toasted Naan bread / carrots / cucumber chips / saltines crackers / lemon
Nachos Bradley's$17.00
Corn tortilla chips / roasted corn / olives / peppers/ black beans / jalapenos / cilantro / queso blanco cheese sauce / sour cream.
Upgrade with Chicken for $3 & Guacamole for $3
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

104 Clematis Street

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

