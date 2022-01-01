Go
Toast

Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs

Who We Are.
Eric has spent the last 10 years working & managing in the pizza business. He and his father had dreamed on one day opening their own place. That dream became a reality in May 2013 with Eric’s Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs. We are committed to providing the highest quality food along with a personal and friendly customer service. We thank you for your business and hope to see you back! When you’re hungry and your kitchen is closed, ours is open We can also cater your event. Give Eric a call for details.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1280 Brown Street • $$

Avg 5 (53 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$3.70
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.70
Personal Pizza (10")$12.00
Small Pizza (12")$15.00
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese.
Medium Pizza (14")$17.50
Bread Sticks$5.50
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Supreme Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Onions
Large Pizza (16")$20.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1280 Brown Street

Oconomowoc WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Foolery's Liquid Therapy

No reviews yet

Bar & Restaurant

Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bayside on Okauchee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tie Up

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston