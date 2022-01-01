Who We Are.

Eric has spent the last 10 years working & managing in the pizza business. He and his father had dreamed on one day opening their own place. That dream became a reality in May 2013 with Eric’s Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs. We are committed to providing the highest quality food along with a personal and friendly customer service. We thank you for your business and hope to see you back! When you’re hungry and your kitchen is closed, ours is open We can also cater your event. Give Eric a call for details.



PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1280 Brown Street • $$