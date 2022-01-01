Go
Eric's Office Restaurant

Order from the Office online!!! (CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS ON FACEBOOK.

2574 Macedon Road

Popular Items

Bookkeeper$14.95
Warmed turkey breast with bacon, provolone cheese and thousand island dressing on warm pita bread.
Steak Gorgonzola Salad$17.95
Mixed greens and vegetable salad with crumbled Gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Fish Fry$16.95
(To help expedite your order we are not allowing any modifications at this time. If changes must be made due to dietary needs, please call to place your order.)
Beer battered haddock fillet served with coleslaw, french fries, tartar sauce and lemon.
Harvest Salad$14.95
Crisp mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, maple candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, and warmed grilled chicken served with balsamic vinaigrette.
House Salad$5.95
Fresh garden salad served with choice of dressing
Ranch Chicken Crunch Wrap$14.95
Strips of crispy fried breaded chicken, creamy ranch dressing, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese wrapped up with lettuce and tomato.
Caesar Salad$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, croutons, asiago and parmesan cheese all tossed in our creamy caesar dressing.
BOWL- Soup$5.95
Check our Facebook for what soups are available today!
Chicken Tenders$12.95
Breaded chicken tenders deep fried to a golden brown, and served with sweet barbecue sauce and a side of fries.
"Let's Go Buffalo"... Salad$14.95
Crisp mixed greens topped with tomatoes, scallions, celery, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and chopped crispy buffalo chicken tenders, served with a side of ranch dressing.
Location

Canandaigua NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
