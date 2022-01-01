Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve caesar salad

Lazy Dog Bar and Grill image

 

Lazy Dog Bar and Grill

3100 Village Vista Dr, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Starter Caesar Salad$5.00
More about Lazy Dog Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Echo Brewing and Pizzeria

600 Briggs St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad (half size)$7.00
Romaine lettuce and croutons, tossed in caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese
Caesar Salad (full size)$11.00
Romaine lettuce and croutons, tossed in caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese
More about Echo Brewing and Pizzeria

