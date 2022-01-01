Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Chili
Erie restaurants that serve chili
Lazy Dog Bar and Grill
3100 Village Vista Dr, Erie
No reviews yet
Green Chili
More about Lazy Dog Bar and Grill
Echo Brewing and Pizzeria
600 Briggs St, Erie
No reviews yet
Hot Chili Oil 2 oz
$0.50
More about Echo Brewing and Pizzeria
TACOS • RAMEN
Birdhouse - Erie
526 Briggs St, Erie
Avg 4.5
(95 reviews)
SIDE CHILI SAUCE
$1.00
More about Birdhouse - Erie
Browse other tasty dishes in Erie
Nachos
Cheesecake
Caesar Salad
More near Erie to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Broomfield
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Longmont
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Cheyenne
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(517 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(636 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(336 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston