Erie restaurants you'll love

John Russell Brewing Co.
7520 Peach St, Erie
|Homemade Stout Pretzel
|$7.29
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
|Cordon Bleu Boli
|$12.49
diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
Main Street Cakery Cafe
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie
|Sausage Gravy & Biscuit
|$4.59
A cup of country sausage gravy served
with one of our homemade biscuits.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Juicy ½ lb. burger with lettuce,
tomato and onion
|Tender Melt
|$9.29
Chicken tenders, pepper-jack
cheese, ranch, bacon on
italian bread
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$10.00
Lavery Brewing Company
128 W 12th St,Ste 101, Erie
|Taco Tuesday- Brisket Taco
|$13.00
It's Tuesday, do you have your taco plans ready? Ridiculously tender beef brisket with fermented red cabbage, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, and cilantro pair ridiculously well with a Wittich IPA🍺
|pepperoni balls
|$6.00
Two (2) Staganelli's pepperoni balls, toasted, with hop salt.
|la cochinita taco
|$9.00
Pulled pork, salsa verde, pickled red onion, cilantro on soft flour tortilla. *3 tacos per order.
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
|Seafood Chowder
|$8.00
Creamy broth combination of shell fish & shrimp
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, quick fried, thousand island
|Potato Soup
|$8.00
Creamed potatoes, bacon and chives
U Pick 6 Tap House
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE
|Anniversary
|$12.99
toasted everything bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip
|Turkey Avocado
|$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
|Steak & Avocado Salad
|$13.99
freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
|Margherita Pizza
|$11.99
crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.79
spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips
Firestone's
4823 Peach Street, Erie
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$13.00
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.00
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
|Spicy Carnitas Tacos
|$12.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Fresh
Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli
|Reddy Burger
|$14.00
Two 4 oz. Patties, Housemade Dill Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Onion, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Toasted Kaiser Roll, Served with French Fries
|Wedge
|$12.00
1/4 Head of Iceburg Lettuce, Peppered Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing, Chives
Sticks & Bricks
1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Fried Garlic knots with butter and garlic. Comes with a side of Marinara. 6 pack comes with 1 Marinara, 12 pack comes with 2 Marinara, 20 pack comes with 3 Marinara
|Crazy Fries
|$7.00
Crinkle cut, sweet potato, tater tots and waffle fries with choice of 2 dipping sauces. Ranch, Hot Honey, Angry Sauce, Sriracha Ranch or Sweet Chili. Add pulled pork or buffalo chicken tenders $3
|Antipasto
|$10.00
Chopped Iceberg, diced mozzarella and provolone, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, pepperchini, green and black olives, roasted red peppers, shredded parmesan and Italian dressing
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Antipasto Large
|$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
|Combo Supreme Sub Large
|$8.79
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes
|Pepperoni Ball (1)
|$1.30
Lettuce Head
2167 W 12th St, Erie
|Southwest Bowl
|$10.79
Brown Rice, Steak, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, Black Olives, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Lime Wedge.
|Lettuce go Southwest salad
|$10.49
Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Sweet Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Chicken, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, and a Lime Wedge
|American Steak and Fry salad
|$12.49
Iceberg, Cheddar Cheese, Hardboiled Egg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Steak, Baked Fries, and Ranch Dressing
Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen
22 North Park Row, Erie
|Half & Half Bandera
|$9.95
Your choice of 2 proteins, 1 rice, and 1 side.
|Empanadas (Fri & Sat)
Delicious flour empanadas with your choice of 4 different fillings! $2 each or 3 for $5
|Pollo Guisado
|$9.95
Stewed Chicken. Served with your choice of 1 rice and 1 side.
The Que Abides
626 State St,, Erie
|Smoked Bologna
|$10.00
Our famous noods topped with smoked bologna from Smith's.
|North Carolina Slaw
|$2.50
A fresh, bright, crisp, vinegar-based Coleslaw.
|Plain Mac
|$8.00
Just the Noods, Cheese, and the Jalapenos!
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Antipasto Large
|$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
|Pizza Logs
|$7.29
Bursting with melted cheese and pepperoni. (4)
|Combo Ball
|$2.29
Luminary Distilling
8270 Peach Street, Erie
|Umami Fries
|$8.02
|Pretzel Melt
|$9.43
|House Salad
|$9.91
Federal Hill Smokehouse
2609 Peach St, Erie
|1 Meat Plate
|$9.00
Your choice of 1 different meats and 2 sides.
|Turkey
|$15.00
1 LB of Turkey
|3 Meat Plate
|$15.00
Your choice of 3 different meats and 2 sides.
Lucky Louie’s Beer & Wieners
8238 Perry Hwy, Erie
|Kenny F'in Powers
|$8.00
This bad boy loooooves to party! Andouille sausage, pulled pork, mac n cheese, bbq sauce, and fried jalapeños.
|Booty Call
|$8.00
Take a bite out of this juicy booty! Classic southern pulled pork sandwich on a natural casing wiener with all the fixins: pickles, slaw, mayo, and sauce.
|Dumpster Fire
|$6.00
Smoky apple butter, cheddar cheese, pepper bacon, and maple syrup top a Smith’s natural casing wiener on a New England bun.
U Pick 6 Harbor House
4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
|Turkey Avocado
|$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
|Classic Burger
|$10.99
half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a brioche bun
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Combo Supreme Sub Large
|$8.79
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes
|Antipasto Large
|$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
|Pizza Logs
|$7.29
Bursting with melted cheese and pepperoni. (4)
Underdog BBQ
3040 West Lake Road, Erie
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
|Extra Cornbread Loaf
|$1.00
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
Luckys Mexican Food
1719 Parade Street, Erie
|(1) Taco Tuesday
|$1.25
|Steak half size bowl
|$6.00
|Rice
|$3.00
Panos Restaurant
1504 W 38th St, Erie
|Greek Fries (Large)
|$6.95
Our famous Greek sauce served over hot cheddar cheese on a bed of French fries.
|The Big Breakfast
|$8.95
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, choice of potato, toast & jelly.
|French Toast (3)
|$6.25
3 slices of brioche egg dipped bread, grilled and served with butter & syrup.
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 W 14th St, Erie
|Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$13.99
No explanation needed. I hope!
|Cubano
|$11.99
Grilled ham, pulled pork, Swiss, pickles & spent grain mustard. Served on a fresh, pressed roll.
|BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Pulled pork topped with house made BBQ & crispy fried onions, over cheddar-jack mac.
Loco Taco
1002 liberty st, Erie
|Combo Pick 3
|$10.75
Combo choice: Taco, Quesadilla, Burrito, Enchilada, Chile Relleno with a side of rice and beans. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
|Queso Dip
Mild Cheese Sauce
|Mexican Tacos
|$9.00
Choice: Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Pastor, Chorizo, Barbacoa - 3 per order, served with cilantro and onions
Calamaris Downtown
1317 State Street, Erie
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
|$12.00
Chicken tenders, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & ranch
|Nuts & Berries
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken, dry bleu cheese, cucumber, tomato, sliced almonds & craisins
|Cup of Seafood Gumbo
|$4.25
Served with crackers
El Amigo Mexican Grill
333 State St, Erie
|3 Tacos
|$6.00
|Side Rice
|$3.25
|Side Sour Cream
|$1.00
