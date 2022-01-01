Erie restaurants you'll love

Erie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Erie

Erie's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Erie restaurants

John Russell Brewing Co. image

 

John Russell Brewing Co.

7520 Peach St, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Stout Pretzel$7.29
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
Cordon Bleu Boli$12.49
diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
More about John Russell Brewing Co.
Main Street Cakery Cafe image

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Gravy & Biscuit$4.59
A cup of country sausage gravy served
with one of our homemade biscuits.
Cheeseburger$9.99
Juicy ½ lb. burger with lettuce,
tomato and onion
Tender Melt$9.29
Chicken tenders, pepper-jack
cheese, ranch, bacon on
italian bread
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Corner Stone Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Chicken Wings$16.00
Chicken Quesadillas$10.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Lavery Brewing Company image

 

Lavery Brewing Company

128 W 12th St,Ste 101, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday- Brisket Taco$13.00
It's Tuesday, do you have your taco plans ready? Ridiculously tender beef brisket with fermented red cabbage, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, and cilantro pair ridiculously well with a Wittich IPA🍺
pepperoni balls$6.00
Two (2) Staganelli's pepperoni balls, toasted, with hop salt.
la cochinita taco$9.00
Pulled pork, salsa verde, pickled red onion, cilantro on soft flour tortilla. *3 tacos per order.
More about Lavery Brewing Company
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub image

GRILL

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

506 State Street, Erie

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Chowder$8.00
Creamy broth combination of shell fish & shrimp
Reuben Egg Rolls$12.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, quick fried, thousand island
Potato Soup$8.00
Creamed potatoes, bacon and chives
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
U Pick 6 Tap House image

 

U Pick 6 Tap House

333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Anniversary$12.99
toasted everything bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip
Turkey Avocado$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Steak & Avocado Salad$13.99
freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese
More about U Pick 6 Tap House
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
Margherita Pizza$11.99
crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.79
spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips
More about U Pick 6 Public House
Firestone's image

 

Firestone's

4823 Peach Street, Erie

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Belly Tacos$13.00
Green Chili Mac & Cheese$10.00
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
More about Firestone's
The Cork 1794 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Fresh
Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli
Reddy Burger$14.00
Two 4 oz. Patties, Housemade Dill Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Onion, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Toasted Kaiser Roll, Served with French Fries
Wedge$12.00
1/4 Head of Iceburg Lettuce, Peppered Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing, Chives
More about The Cork 1794
Sticks & Bricks image

 

Sticks & Bricks

1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.00
Fried Garlic knots with butter and garlic. Comes with a side of Marinara. 6 pack comes with 1 Marinara, 12 pack comes with 2 Marinara, 20 pack comes with 3 Marinara
Crazy Fries$7.00
Crinkle cut, sweet potato, tater tots and waffle fries with choice of 2 dipping sauces. Ranch, Hot Honey, Angry Sauce, Sriracha Ranch or Sweet Chili. Add pulled pork or buffalo chicken tenders $3
Antipasto$10.00
Chopped Iceberg, diced mozzarella and provolone, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, pepperchini, green and black olives, roasted red peppers, shredded parmesan and Italian dressing
More about Sticks & Bricks
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Antipasto Large$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
Combo Supreme Sub Large$8.79
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes
Pepperoni Ball (1)$1.30
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Lettuce Head image

 

Lettuce Head

2167 W 12th St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwest Bowl$10.79
Brown Rice, Steak, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, Black Olives, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Lime Wedge.
Lettuce go Southwest salad$10.49
Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Sweet Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Chicken, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, and a Lime Wedge
American Steak and Fry salad$12.49
Iceberg, Cheddar Cheese, Hardboiled Egg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Steak, Baked Fries, and Ranch Dressing
More about Lettuce Head
Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen image

 

Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen

22 North Park Row, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Half & Half Bandera$9.95
Your choice of 2 proteins, 1 rice, and 1 side.
Empanadas (Fri & Sat)
Delicious flour empanadas with your choice of 4 different fillings! $2 each or 3 for $5
Pollo Guisado$9.95
Stewed Chicken. Served with your choice of 1 rice and 1 side.
More about Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen
The Que Abides image

 

The Que Abides

626 State St,, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Bologna$10.00
Our famous noods topped with smoked bologna from Smith's.
North Carolina Slaw$2.50
A fresh, bright, crisp, vinegar-based Coleslaw.
Plain Mac$8.00
Just the Noods, Cheese, and the Jalapenos!
More about The Que Abides
Main Street Cakery Cafe - DO NOT USE image

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe - DO NOT USE

930 Peach St., Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Turkey Stack$8.99
Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
Buckeye Brownie$3.00
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe - DO NOT USE
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Antipasto Large$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
Pizza Logs$7.29
Bursting with melted cheese and pepperoni. (4)
Combo Ball$2.29
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Luminary Distilling image

 

Luminary Distilling

8270 Peach Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Umami Fries$8.02
Pretzel Melt$9.43
House Salad$9.91
More about Luminary Distilling
Federal Hill Smokehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Federal Hill Smokehouse

2609 Peach St, Erie

Avg 4.9 (1240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Meat Plate$9.00
Your choice of 1 different meats and 2 sides.
Turkey$15.00
1 LB of Turkey
3 Meat Plate$15.00
Your choice of 3 different meats and 2 sides.
More about Federal Hill Smokehouse
Lucky Louie’s Beer & Wieners image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Louie’s Beer & Wieners

8238 Perry Hwy, Erie

Avg 4.8 (1613 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kenny F'in Powers$8.00
This bad boy loooooves to party! Andouille sausage, pulled pork, mac n cheese, bbq sauce, and fried jalapeños.
Booty Call$8.00
Take a bite out of this juicy booty! Classic southern pulled pork sandwich on a natural casing wiener with all the fixins: pickles, slaw, mayo, and sauce.
Dumpster Fire$6.00
Smoky apple butter, cheddar cheese, pepper bacon, and maple syrup top a Smith’s natural casing wiener on a New England bun.
More about Lucky Louie’s Beer & Wieners
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
Turkey Avocado$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Classic Burger$10.99
half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a brioche bun
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Supreme Sub Large$8.79
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes
Antipasto Large$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
Pizza Logs$7.29
Bursting with melted cheese and pepperoni. (4)
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Underdog BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Underdog BBQ

3040 West Lake Road, Erie

Avg 4.4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Extra Cornbread Loaf$1.00
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$10.00
More about Underdog BBQ
Luckys Mexican Food image

 

Luckys Mexican Food

1719 Parade Street, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
(1) Taco Tuesday$1.25
Steak half size bowl$6.00
Rice$3.00
More about Luckys Mexican Food
Panos Restaurant image

 

Panos Restaurant

1504 W 38th St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Greek Fries (Large)$6.95
Our famous Greek sauce served over hot cheddar cheese on a bed of French fries.
The Big Breakfast$8.95
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, choice of potato, toast & jelly.
French Toast (3)$6.25
3 slices of brioche egg dipped bread, grilled and served with butter & syrup.
More about Panos Restaurant
The Brewerie at Union Station image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.99
No explanation needed. I hope!
Cubano$11.99
Grilled ham, pulled pork, Swiss, pickles & spent grain mustard. Served on a fresh, pressed roll.
BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese$14.99
Pulled pork topped with house made BBQ & crispy fried onions, over cheddar-jack mac.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
Loco Taco image

 

Loco Taco

1002 liberty st, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Combo Pick 3$10.75
Combo choice: Taco, Quesadilla, Burrito, Enchilada, Chile Relleno with a side of rice and beans. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
Queso Dip
Mild Cheese Sauce
Mexican Tacos$9.00
Choice: Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Pastor, Chorizo, Barbacoa - 3 per order, served with cilantro and onions
More about Loco Taco
Main pic

 

Calamaris Downtown

1317 State Street, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder$12.00
Chicken tenders, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & ranch
Nuts & Berries$12.00
Grilled Chicken, dry bleu cheese, cucumber, tomato, sliced almonds & craisins
Cup of Seafood Gumbo$4.25
Served with crackers
More about Calamaris Downtown
El Amigo Mexican Grill image

 

El Amigo Mexican Grill

333 State St, Erie

Avg 4.6 (3793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Tacos$6.00
Side Rice$3.25
Side Sour Cream$1.00
More about El Amigo Mexican Grill
Bay House image

 

Bay House

6 Sassafrass Pier, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bay House
Pier 6 image

 

Pier 6

6 Sassfrass Pier, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pier 6

