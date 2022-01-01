Erie brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Erie
More about John Russell Brewing Co.
John Russell Brewing Co.
7520 Peach St, Erie
|Popular items
|Homemade Stout Pretzel
|$7.29
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
|Cordon Bleu Boli
|$12.49
diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
More about Lavery Brewing Company
Lavery Brewing Company
128 W 12th St,Ste 101, Erie
|Popular items
|Taco Tuesday- Brisket Taco
|$13.00
It's Tuesday, do you have your taco plans ready? Ridiculously tender beef brisket with fermented red cabbage, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, and cilantro pair ridiculously well with a Wittich IPA🍺
|pepperoni balls
|$6.00
Two (2) Staganelli's pepperoni balls, toasted, with hop salt.
|la cochinita taco
|$9.00
Pulled pork, salsa verde, pickled red onion, cilantro on soft flour tortilla. *3 tacos per order.
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House
U Pick 6 Harbor House
4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
|Turkey Avocado
|$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
|Classic Burger
|$10.99
half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a brioche bun
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 W 14th St, Erie
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Corn tortillas topped with grilled buffalo chicken, scallions, diced tomatoes, Monterey jack & bleu cheese crumbles.
|BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Pulled pork topped with house made BBQ & crispy fried onions, over cheddar-jack mac.
|Union Burger
|$9.99
A classic half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato & onions.