Erie brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Erie

John Russell Brewing Co. image

 

John Russell Brewing Co.

7520 Peach St, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Stout Pretzel$7.29
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
Cordon Bleu Boli$12.49
diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
More about John Russell Brewing Co.
Lavery Brewing Company image

 

Lavery Brewing Company

128 W 12th St,Ste 101, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday- Brisket Taco$13.00
It's Tuesday, do you have your taco plans ready? Ridiculously tender beef brisket with fermented red cabbage, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, and cilantro pair ridiculously well with a Wittich IPA🍺
pepperoni balls$6.00
Two (2) Staganelli's pepperoni balls, toasted, with hop salt.
la cochinita taco$9.00
Pulled pork, salsa verde, pickled red onion, cilantro on soft flour tortilla. *3 tacos per order.
More about Lavery Brewing Company
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
Turkey Avocado$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Classic Burger$10.99
half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a brioche bun
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House
The Brewerie at Union Station image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$9.99
Corn tortillas topped with grilled buffalo chicken, scallions, diced tomatoes, Monterey jack & bleu cheese crumbles.
BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese$14.99
Pulled pork topped with house made BBQ & crispy fried onions, over cheddar-jack mac.
Union Burger$9.99
A classic half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato & onions.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station

