Erie sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Erie
More about U Pick 6 Tap House
U Pick 6 Tap House
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE
|Popular items
|Anniversary
|$12.99
toasted everything bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip
|Turkey Avocado
|$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
|Steak & Avocado Salad
|$13.99
freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese
More about Federal Hill Smokehouse
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Federal Hill Smokehouse
2609 Peach St, Erie
|Popular items
|1 Meat Plate
|$9.00
Your choice of 1 different meats and 2 sides.
|Turkey
|$15.00
1 LB of Turkey
|3 Meat Plate
|$15.00
Your choice of 3 different meats and 2 sides.