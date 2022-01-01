Erie sandwich spots you'll love

U Pick 6 Tap House image

 

U Pick 6 Tap House

333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Anniversary$12.99
toasted everything bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip
Turkey Avocado$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Steak & Avocado Salad$13.99
freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese
More about U Pick 6 Tap House
Federal Hill Smokehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Federal Hill Smokehouse

2609 Peach St, Erie

Avg 4.9 (1240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Meat Plate$9.00
Your choice of 1 different meats and 2 sides.
Turkey$15.00
1 LB of Turkey
3 Meat Plate$15.00
Your choice of 3 different meats and 2 sides.
More about Federal Hill Smokehouse
Pier 6 image

 

Pier 6

6 Sassfrass Pier, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pier 6

