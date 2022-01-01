Erie pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Erie

Sticks & Bricks image

 

Sticks & Bricks

1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.00
Fried Garlic knots with butter and garlic. Comes with a side of Marinara. 6 pack comes with 1 Marinara, 12 pack comes with 2 Marinara, 20 pack comes with 3 Marinara
Crazy Fries$7.00
Crinkle cut, sweet potato, tater tots and waffle fries with choice of 2 dipping sauces. Ranch, Hot Honey, Angry Sauce, Sriracha Ranch or Sweet Chili. Add pulled pork or buffalo chicken tenders $3
Antipasto$10.00
Chopped Iceberg, diced mozzarella and provolone, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, pepperchini, green and black olives, roasted red peppers, shredded parmesan and Italian dressing
More about Sticks & Bricks
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Supreme Sub Large$8.79
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes
Antipasto Large$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
Combo Ball$2.29
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Antipasto Large$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
Pizza Logs$7.29
Bursting with melted cheese and pepperoni. (4)
Combo Ball$2.29
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Supreme Sub Large$8.79
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes
Antipasto Large$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
Pizza Logs$7.29
Bursting with melted cheese and pepperoni. (4)
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant

