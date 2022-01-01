Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Belgian waffles in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Belgian Waffles
Erie restaurants that serve belgian waffles
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
Avg 4.6
(710 reviews)
Kids Belgian Waffle
$6.00
One Belgian Waffle, Maple Syrup and Butter
More about The Cork 1794
New York Lunch
922 East Avenue, Erie
No reviews yet
Belgian Waffle
$5.99
powdered sugar, whipped cream
More about New York Lunch
