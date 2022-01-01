Brisket in Erie

Lavery Brewing Company

128 W 12th St,Ste 101, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Tuesday- Brisket Taco$13.00
It's Tuesday, do you have your taco plans ready? Ridiculously tender beef brisket with fermented red cabbage, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, and cilantro pair ridiculously well with a Wittich IPA🍺
BBQ • SANDWICHES

Federal Hill Smokehouse

2609 Peach St, Erie

Avg 4.9 (1240 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket$18.00
1 LB of Brisket. Choice of lean, fatty or mix. If your choice isn't available you'll be given what we have.
BBQ • SANDWICHES

Underdog BBQ

3040 West Lake Road, Erie

Avg 4.4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
