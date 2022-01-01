Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brulee in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Brulee
Erie restaurants that serve brulee
GRILL
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
Avg 4.3
(672 reviews)
Creme Brulee
$8.00
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
Avg 4.6
(710 reviews)
Eggnog Creme Brulee
$10.00
Brandy Infused Spiced Custard, Caramelized Brown Sugar, Nutmeg, Scented Whipped Cream
More about The Cork 1794
Gorgonzola Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Italian Subs
Garlic Bread
Egg Benedict
Jalapeno Poppers
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Steaks
