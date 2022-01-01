Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve bruschetta

Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Whitefish With Bruschetta$13.99
Tender fillet of whitefish baked to perfection topped with bruschetta tomatoes, served with pasta.
Chicken Bruschetta Small$10.49
Fresh Italian Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil, tossed with grilled chicken with our four cheese blend.
Chicken Bruschetta Large$15.99
Fresh Italian Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil, tossed with grilled chicken with our four cheese blend.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza Small$10.49
Fresh Italian Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil, tossed with grilled chicken with our four cheese blend.
Spicy Chicken Bruschetta Calzone Large$12.99
Grilled chicken, fresh Italian Roma tomatoes, Pepper Jack cheese with butter & garlic sauce
Baked Whitefish With Bruschetta$13.99
Tender fillet of whitefish baked to perfection topped with bruschetta tomatoes, served with pasta.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta Chicken Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, Parmesan, tomato bruschetta, balsamic glaze & a pesto drizzle.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Large$15.99
Steak Bruschetta Mini$4.50
Fresh Italian Roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, seasoned steak covered with a four-cheese blend.
Chicken Bruschetta Salad Large$11.49
Mixed greens topped with sliced, tender, breaded chicken breast, bruschetta tomatoes, pepperoncinis and dry bleu cheese served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant

