Bruschetta in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Baked Whitefish With Bruschetta
|$13.99
Tender fillet of whitefish baked to perfection topped with bruschetta tomatoes, served with pasta.
|Chicken Bruschetta Small
|$10.49
Fresh Italian Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil, tossed with grilled chicken with our four cheese blend.
|Chicken Bruschetta Large
|$15.99
Fresh Italian Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil, tossed with grilled chicken with our four cheese blend.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Chicken Bruschetta Pizza Small
|$10.49
Fresh Italian Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil, tossed with grilled chicken with our four cheese blend.
|Spicy Chicken Bruschetta Calzone Large
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, fresh Italian Roma tomatoes, Pepper Jack cheese with butter & garlic sauce
|Baked Whitefish With Bruschetta
|$13.99
Tender fillet of whitefish baked to perfection topped with bruschetta tomatoes, served with pasta.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE
|Bruschetta Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, Parmesan, tomato bruschetta, balsamic glaze & a pesto drizzle.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Bruschetta Large
|$15.99
|Steak Bruschetta Mini
|$4.50
Fresh Italian Roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, seasoned steak covered with a four-cheese blend.
|Chicken Bruschetta Salad Large
|$11.49
Mixed greens topped with sliced, tender, breaded chicken breast, bruschetta tomatoes, pepperoncinis and dry bleu cheese served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.