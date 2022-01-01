Burritos in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve burritos
Luckys Mexican Food
1719 Parade Street, Erie
|Steak Burrito
|$9.00
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.00
Loco Taco
1002 liberty st, Erie
|Mexican Burrito
|$10.00
Grilled flour tortilla with your choice of filling, rice, black beans and mozzarella cheese
|Fajita Burrito
|$10.50
Flour tortilla with rice, black beans, grilled peppers, and onion
|Loco Burrito
|$15.50
Flour tortilla with rice, rancho beans, mixed with chicken, steak, and shrimp. Topped with cheese dip, tomatillo salsa, and pineapples. Accompanied with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.