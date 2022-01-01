Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve burritos

Luckys Mexican Food image

 

Luckys Mexican Food

1719 Parade Street, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Burrito$9.00
Chicken Burrito$8.00
More about Luckys Mexican Food
Loco Taco image

 

Loco Taco

1002 liberty st, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican Burrito$10.00
Grilled flour tortilla with your choice of filling, rice, black beans and mozzarella cheese
Fajita Burrito$10.50
Flour tortilla with rice, black beans, grilled peppers, and onion
Loco Burrito$15.50
Flour tortilla with rice, rancho beans, mixed with chicken, steak, and shrimp. Topped with cheese dip, tomatillo salsa, and pineapples. Accompanied with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Loco Taco
El Amigo Mexican Grill image

 

El Amigo Mexican Grill

333 State St, Erie

Avg 4.6 (3793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Amigo's Grande Burrito$14.00
3 Burritos$10.00
(D) Child's Burrito & Taco$6.25
More about El Amigo Mexican Grill

