Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Erie

Go
Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve carbonara

John Russell Brewing Co. image

 

John Russell Brewing Co.

7520 Peach St, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carbonara Pizza$14.99
our signature white sauce topped with diced smoked bacon, prosciutto, tomato, our house cheese blend & scallions baked with a fried egg [ + chicken 2.99 ]
More about John Russell Brewing Co.
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carbonara Pizza$13.99
our signature white sauce topped with diced smoked bacon, prosciutto, tomato, our house cheese blend & scallions baked with a fried egg [ + chicken 2.99 ]
More about U Pick 6 Public House
The Cork 1794 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Carbonara$30.00
Fettucine, Pancetta, English Peas
More about The Cork 1794
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carbonara Pizza$13.99
our signature white sauce topped with diced smoked bacon, prosciutto, tomato, our house cheese blend & scallions baked with a fried egg [ + chicken 2.99 ]
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House

Browse other tasty dishes in Erie

Sliders

Chimichangas

Pork Belly

Nachos

Chili

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Fried Rice

Flan

Map

More near Erie to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston