Carbonara in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve carbonara
John Russell Brewing Co.
7520 Peach St, Erie
|Carbonara Pizza
|$14.99
our signature white sauce topped with diced smoked bacon, prosciutto, tomato, our house cheese blend & scallions baked with a fried egg [ + chicken 2.99 ]
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|Carbonara Pizza
|$13.99
our signature white sauce topped with diced smoked bacon, prosciutto, tomato, our house cheese blend & scallions baked with a fried egg [ + chicken 2.99 ]
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
|Shrimp Carbonara
|$30.00
Fettucine, Pancetta, English Peas