Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Erie

Go
Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve chai tea

Main Street Cakery Cafe image

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe - Erie

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chai Tea$3.99
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe - Erie
Consumer pic

 

Pampered Palate Cafe - Millcreek Mall

5800 Peach Street Unit 745, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
16 oz Chai Tea$4.25
More about Pampered Palate Cafe - Millcreek Mall

Browse other tasty dishes in Erie

Al Pastor Tacos

Apple Salad

Cheesecake

Prime Ribs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Carne Asada

Chicken Pitas

Penne

Map

More near Erie to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston