Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Erie

Go
Erie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Chicken Burritos

Erie restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Main pic

 

Amigo Taqueria & Botanas

5624 Peach St Unit A7, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Burrito$9.00
More about Amigo Taqueria & Botanas
Luckys Mexican Food image

 

Luckys Mexican Food

1719 Parade Street, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Burrito$8.00
More about Luckys Mexican Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Erie

Boneless Wings

Shrimp Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Greek Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Garlic Cheese Bread

Grilled Steaks

Map

More near Erie to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston