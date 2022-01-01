Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken burritos in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Chicken Burritos
Erie restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Amigo Taqueria & Botanas
5624 Peach St Unit A7, Erie
No reviews yet
Chicken Burrito
$9.00
More about Amigo Taqueria & Botanas
Luckys Mexican Food
1719 Parade Street, Erie
No reviews yet
Chicken Burrito
$8.00
More about Luckys Mexican Food
