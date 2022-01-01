Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Large$13.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken or steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Small$10.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken & steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Large$13.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken or steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Small$11.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken & steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Large$13.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken or steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Loco Taco image

 

Loco Taco

1002 liberty st, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
small chicken and steak con arroz$9.00
More about Loco Taco

