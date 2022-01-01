Chicken pitas in Erie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Erie restaurants that serve chicken pitas
New York Lunch
922 East Avenue, Erie
No reviews yet
Chicken Spinach Feta in Pita
$10.99
with tomato, onion and Greek dressing
More about New York Lunch
Calamaris Downtown
1317 State Street, Erie
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Club PIta
$12.00
Homemade chicken salad, bacon, Swiss, lettuce & tomato
More about Calamaris Downtown
