Chicken pizza in Erie

Go
Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve chicken pizza

John Russell Brewing Co. image

 

John Russell Brewing Co.

7520 Peach St, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.99
diced chicken breast, bbq sauce, cheddar jack & gouda cheese; topped with cilantro & scallions
More about John Russell Brewing Co.
U Pick 6 Tap House image

 

U Pick 6 Tap House

333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
More about U Pick 6 Tap House
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
More about U Pick 6 Public House
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House

Browse other tasty dishes in Erie

Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Boneless Wings

Brisket

Cornbread

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Erie to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Fredonia

No reviews yet

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston