Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Erie

Go
Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.29
Mixed greens with seasoned
grilled chicken strips, crumbled
bacon, crumbled blue cheese,
tomatoes and egg
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
Crispy buffalo style chicken served
on a bed of greens with cheese,
tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our
hand-cut french fries
Classic Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled or crispy chicken served
on a bed of greens with cheese,
tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our
hand-cut french fries
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken Fry Salad$12.00
Bacon Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Classic Caesar image

GRILL

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

506 State Street, Erie

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast,
housemade caesar dressing,
croutons, fresh grated parmesan,
cracked black pepper
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
U Pick 6 Tap House image

 

U Pick 6 Tap House

333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze
More about U Pick 6 Tap House
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce, roma tomatoes & red onion topped with cheddar jack cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
More about U Pick 6 Public House
Chicken Caesar Salad image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
Romaine, House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Fresh Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Grilled Chicken Breast
More about The Cork 1794
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Small$9.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken or steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
Chicken Frutta Salad Small$9.49
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans served with Ginger Mango Vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad Large$11.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken or steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Small$9.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken or steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Small$10.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken & steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
Apple Chicken Pecan Salad Large$11.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, candied pecans, apple slices, dried cranberries and crumbled bleu cheese, served with pomegranate vinaigrette.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House
Item pic

 

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta Chicken Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, Parmesan, tomato bruschetta, balsamic glaze & a pesto drizzle.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Frutta Salad Large$11.49
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans served with Ginger Mango Vinaigrette.
Chicken Bruschetta Salad Large$11.49
Mixed greens topped with sliced, tender, breaded chicken breast, bruschetta tomatoes, pepperoncinis and dry bleu cheese served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Small$11.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken & steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Underdog BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Underdog BBQ

3040 West Lake Road, Erie

Avg 4.4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Smoked Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Underdog BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with shredded carrots, celery, red onions & bleu cheese crumbles.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use
Main pic

 

Calamaris Downtown

1317 State Street, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fiesta Chicken Salad$12.00
Blackened chicken, cheddar, corn, black bean, tomato, jalapeno, & tortilla chips. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
State Street Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons, & fries. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Chicken Cobb Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, dry bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, & cucumber. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Calamaris Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Erie

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Waffles

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Bleu Burgers

Meatball Subs

Reuben

French Toast

Bruschetta

Map

More near Erie to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston