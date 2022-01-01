Chicken salad in Erie
Main Street Cakery Cafe
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.29
Mixed greens with seasoned
grilled chicken strips, crumbled
bacon, crumbled blue cheese,
tomatoes and egg
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Crispy buffalo style chicken served
on a bed of greens with cheese,
tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our
hand-cut french fries
|Classic Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Grilled or crispy chicken served
on a bed of greens with cheese,
tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our
hand-cut french fries
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Chicken Fry Salad
|$12.00
|Bacon Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
GRILL
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast,
housemade caesar dressing,
croutons, fresh grated parmesan,
cracked black pepper
U Pick 6 Tap House
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE
|Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
|$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
|$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce, roma tomatoes & red onion topped with cheddar jack cheese
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Romaine, House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Fresh Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Grilled Chicken Breast
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Chicken Salad Small
|$9.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken or steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
|Chicken Frutta Salad Small
|$9.49
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans served with Ginger Mango Vinaigrette.
|Chicken Salad Large
|$11.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken or steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Chicken Salad Small
|$9.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken or steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
|Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Small
|$10.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken & steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
|Apple Chicken Pecan Salad Large
|$11.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, candied pecans, apple slices, dried cranberries and crumbled bleu cheese, served with pomegranate vinaigrette.
U Pick 6 Harbor House
4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
|Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
|$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE
|Bruschetta Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, Parmesan, tomato bruschetta, balsamic glaze & a pesto drizzle.
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Chicken Frutta Salad Large
|$11.49
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans served with Ginger Mango Vinaigrette.
|Chicken Bruschetta Salad Large
|$11.49
Mixed greens topped with sliced, tender, breaded chicken breast, bruschetta tomatoes, pepperoncinis and dry bleu cheese served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Small
|$11.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken & steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Underdog BBQ
3040 West Lake Road, Erie
|Strawberry Smoked Chicken Salad
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use
123 W 14th St, Erie
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.99
A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with shredded carrots, celery, red onions & bleu cheese crumbles.
Calamaris Downtown
1317 State Street, Erie
|Fiesta Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Blackened chicken, cheddar, corn, black bean, tomato, jalapeno, & tortilla chips. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
|State Street Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons, & fries. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, dry bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, & cucumber. Served on a bed of mixed greens.