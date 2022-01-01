Chicken soup in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve chicken soup
U Pick 6 Tap House
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.79
spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.79
spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips
U Pick 6 Harbor House
4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.79
spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips