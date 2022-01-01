Chicken soup in Erie

Erie restaurants that serve chicken soup

U Pick 6 Tap House image

 

U Pick 6 Tap House

333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.79
spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips
More about U Pick 6 Tap House
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.79
spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips
More about U Pick 6 Public House
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.79
spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House
The Brewerie at Union Station image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Soup$3.50
Created with tender white meat chicken, carrots, onions & celery. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station

