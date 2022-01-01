Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Erie

Erie restaurants
  • Erie
  • Chicken Teriyaki

Erie restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Potstickers$8.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Main pic

 

Calamaris Downtown

1317 State Street, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Wrap with Teriyaki Glazed Chicken$12.00
Teriyaki glazed chicken, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, crisp noodle strips & lettuce.
Young Grasshoper with Teriyaki Glazed Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken topped with teriyaki glaze, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, & crisp noodle strips. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Calamaris Downtown

