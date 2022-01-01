Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chile relleno in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Chile Relleno
Erie restaurants that serve chile relleno
Loco Taco
1002 liberty st, Erie
No reviews yet
Chile relleno
$4.00
More about Loco Taco
El Amigo Mexican Grill
333 State St, Erie
Avg 4.6
(3793 reviews)
3 Chiles Rellenos
$11.00
1 Chiles Relleno
$4.25
More about El Amigo Mexican Grill
