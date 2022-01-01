Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Erie

Go
Erie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Chips And Salsa

Erie restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Corner Stone Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$6.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Loco Taco image

 

Loco Taco

1002 liberty st, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$3.00
More about Loco Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Erie

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Garlic Bread

Blueberry Cheesecake

Cheese Pizza

Fried Rice

Map

More near Erie to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston