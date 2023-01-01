Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate mousse cake in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Erie restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake
Firestone's
4823 Peach Street, Erie
Avg 5
(5 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$11.00
More about Firestone's
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
Avg 4.6
(710 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse Layered Cake
$12.00
Raspberry Gastrique, White Chocolate Lattice
Chocolate Mousse Layered Cake
$9.00
Whipped Cream, Macerated Strawberries
More about The Cork 1794
