Crab cake sandwiches in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
More about The Cork 1794
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$26.00
Baked Crabcake with Lemon, Herbs, Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Toasted Kaiser Roll, Served with French Fries
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.99
House made crab cake flash fried until golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.