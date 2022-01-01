Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Erie

Erie restaurants
  Erie
  Crab Cake Sandwiches

Erie restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

97d4dd0d-5fc8-45b7-bbab-e5e051ebcbdf image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$26.00
Baked Crabcake with Lemon, Herbs, Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Toasted Kaiser Roll, Served with French Fries
More about The Cork 1794
Item pic

 

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.99
House made crab cake flash fried until golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.99
House made crab cake flash fried until golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use

