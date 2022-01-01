Fajitas in Erie
Loco Taco
1002 liberty st, Erie
|Fajita Burrito
|$10.50
Flour tortilla with rice, black beans, grilled peppers, and onion
|Fajitas
|$14.00
Grilled bell peppers and onions with your choice of meat, accompanied with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, and tortillas
|Fajitas Quesadilla
|$10.45
sauteed onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, and your choice of filling in a flour tortilla, accompanied with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo