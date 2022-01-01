Fish sandwiches in Erie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Erie restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Corner Stone Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$12.50
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub image

GRILL

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

506 State Street, Erie

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Brioche bun, 4 oz. beer battered cod, housemade tartar sauce, served with cole slaw & fresh lemon
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$12.99
Flakey cod fish flash fried in our house made beer batter, American cheese, lettuce & tartar.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$12.99
Flakey cod fish flash fried in our house made beer batter, American cheese, lettuce & tartar.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use

