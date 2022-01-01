Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Erie

Go
Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve fish tacos

Loco Taco image

 

Loco Taco

1002 liberty st, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$10.00
More about Loco Taco
El Amigo Mexican Grill image

 

El Amigo Mexican Grill

333 State St, Erie

Avg 4.6 (3793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$15.00
More about El Amigo Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Erie

Veggie Quesadillas

Shrimp Wraps

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Bleu Burgers

Chips And Salsa

Fried Rice

Grilled Steaks

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Erie to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston