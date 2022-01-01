Flan in Erie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Erie restaurants that serve flan
Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen
22 North Park Row, Erie
No reviews yet
Flan
$3.95
A sweet, dairy and egg-based custard with a natural caramelized topping.
More about Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen
El Amigo Mexican Grill
333 State St, Erie
Avg 4.6
(3793 reviews)
Flan
$5.00
More about El Amigo Mexican Grill
