Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flautas in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Flautas
Erie restaurants that serve flautas
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
Avg 4.6
(710 reviews)
Chicken Flautas
$8.00
Fried Flower Tortilla, Shredded Mole Chicken, Lime Crema, Pico de Gallo, Queso
More about The Cork 1794
El Amigo Mexican Grill
333 State St, Erie
Avg 4.6
(3793 reviews)
L-Flautas
$9.00
Flautas
$13.00
More about El Amigo Mexican Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Erie
Shrimp Tacos
Steak Bowls
Pies
Burritos
Penne
Beef Noodles
Garlic Bread
Tacos
More near Erie to explore
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bemus Point
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Mayville
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Fredonia
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Frewsburg
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(619 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(729 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(396 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston