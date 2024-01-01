Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve flautas

The Cork 1794 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$8.00
Fried Flower Tortilla, Shredded Mole Chicken, Lime Crema, Pico de Gallo, Queso
More about The Cork 1794
El Amigo Mexican Grill image

 

El Amigo Mexican Grill

333 State St, Erie

Avg 4.6 (3793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L-Flautas$9.00
Flautas$13.00
More about El Amigo Mexican Grill

