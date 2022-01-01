French fries in
Erie restaurants that serve french fries
GRILL
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
Avg 4.3
(672 reviews)
Side French Fries
$4.00
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
Firestone's
4823 Peach Street, Erie
Avg 5
(5 reviews)
French Fries
$3.00
More about Firestone's
