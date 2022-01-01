Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Erie

Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve garlic bread

Sticks & Bricks image

 

Sticks & Bricks

1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 Jumbo Meatballs & Garlic Bread$8.95
KIDS Meatballs and Garlic Bread$5.90
2 Jumbo Meatballs and a slice of garlic bread. Garlic bread comes with mozzarella cheese on top.
Garlic Bread$8.20
Baked ciabatta bread with garlic butter and Mozzarella cheese. Comes with 1 side of Marinara.
More about Sticks & Bricks
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Garlic Bread$1.99
Small Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$2.29
Small Garlic Bread$1.49
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$2.29
Small Garlic Bread$1.49
Large Garlic Bread$2.09
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Small Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$2.29
Large Garlic Bread$2.09
Small Garlic Bread$1.49
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant

