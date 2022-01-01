Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorgonzola salad in Erie

Erie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Gorgonzola Salad

Erie restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad

U Pick 6 Tap House image

 

U Pick 6 Tap House

333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze
More about U Pick 6 Tap House
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze
More about U Pick 6 Public House
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House

Map

